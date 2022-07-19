Five ‘must-see’ places in Papua New Guinea

by

As the world moves on from quarantines and lockdowns, and figures out how to live with COVID-19, international borders are slowly opening back up, allowing tourists to fulfil their wanderlust.

Papua New Guinea has myriad amazing, Instagram-worthy places to visit. You may have already heard of the more popular attractions like Tarvurvur volcano in East New Britain Province or the white sandy beaches of New Ireland Province, so here we’ve put the spotlight on lesser known but equally magnificent attractions around the country.

1. Eiwo River, Oro Province

If you ever find yourself in the Oro Province (just a 30-minute flight from Port Moresby), take a drive up the Kokoda Highway. There you will find crystal clear, fast-flowing rivers. One in particular, the Eiwo River at Pija village, is a turquoise dream. It’s about 30 minutes from Popondetta and well worth the visit.

2. Turubu Coast, East Sepik Province

If the Sepik River is the heart of East Sepik Province, then the Turubu coastline is its charming counterpart. Boasting miles of awe inspiring beaches and warm ocean breezes, the coastline is perfect for a family picnic or day out.

3. Rondon Ridge, Western Highlands Province

Cradled in the hills surrounding Mt Hagen, Rondon Ridge lodge has panoramic views of the Waghi Valley below and the surrounding mountains; you also won’t want to miss the golden sunsets or sunrises. Instagram worthy, for sure.

4. Arawa, Autonomous Region of Bougainville

If you only have time for one Bougainville destination, make it Arawa, an utterly gorgeous small town, haunted by the civil war that was fought there decades ago. If you have the chance, make a side visit to the Panguna Mine.

5. Butaweng Falls, Morobe Province

This must-see PNG landmark is difficult to find and difficult to get to, but if you do get there you won’t be sorry. Take a dip at the falls or simply admire the beauty with a picnic lunch.

The article ‘Five “must-see” places in PNG’ was first published in the June-August edition on PNG Now, Papua New Guinea leading lifestyle magazine.