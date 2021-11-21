Five questions for Steve Beattie, Brian Bell Corporate Services

by

Imagine all the different items you need to source for a major hotel renovation. And then consider how you’d get them all to a remote part of Papua New Guinea. Brian Bell’s new Corporate Services Manager, Steve Beattie, tells Business Advantage PNG what is involved.

Business Advantage PNG (BAPNG): Brian Bell Corporate Services offers ‘comprehensive commercial business solutions’. What does that entail in practice?

Steven Beattie: We often work on large hotel and accommodation restoration projects where our customers are looking for a solution to their aged accommodation inventory. We consult with them on the initial design, colour and product selection, then source the right products from overseas, getting them custom-made as required. We also offer a complete, end-to-end solution for our customers no matter the size or scope of their projects.

BAPNG: What kind of expertise do you need in-house to be able to offer this level and scope of service?

Beattie: Our team includes specialists like project managers, commercial kitchen, soft furnishings and window treatment experts and design professionals. Our product buyers have expertise in international sourcing and design and can access over 20 million products worldwide.

BAPNG: What other kinds of project do you typically work on?

Beattie: We also work with mining companies to fully fit out their mining camps with items like furniture, bedding and a commercial kitchen to enable them to cater for over 200 employees.

'With the current global pandemic there is massive pressure not only on the manufacturing of products but also the logistics to get them to PNG.'

The remoteness of these camps obviously creates huge logistical challenges but there is nowhere in PNG that we can’t support. For example, we are regularly sending containers to remote places in PNG, like Tabubil and Daru.

BAPNG: What other challenges do you have to deal with?

Beattie: With the current global pandemic there is massive pressure not only on the manufacturing of products but also the logistics to get them to PNG. The key to ensuring that the customers projects are completed on time is to complete the planning and design well in advance.

BAPNG: What is your own background?

Beattie: I’m no stranger to PNG having previously worked for five years with another large retailer. I also have over 20 years’ experience in retail management with large retailers in New Zealand such as Bunnings and Mitre 10.