George Constantinou on building, construction and hospitality in Papua New Guinea [video]

George Constantinou, third-generation CEO of the Constantinou Group, went through the family album to review his company’s past, present and future at this week’s 2024 Business Advantage PNG Investment Conference. Watch his fireside chat with Andrew Wilkins, Publishing Director at Business Advantage International.

When Cypriot emigré George (later Sir George) Constantinou, started a welding business in Port Moresby in 1954, he could hardly have imagined where the business would end up. Seventy years later, the Constantinou Group is one of PNG’s most dynamic and successful companies, with businesses in building and construction, hospitality and property.

In wide-ranging conversation with Andrew Wilkins, Publishing Director at Business Advantage International, he discussed the changing conditions in PNG’s building and construction sector, the importance of partnerships and good data in developing new properties, and the importance of giving back to the community.

Enjoy this sneak peek of his session from the two-day 2024 Business Advantage PNG Investment Conference, held earlier this week.