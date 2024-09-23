Hiri Moale Festival in Port Moresby: an inside look

by

The 50th Hiri Moale Festival was staged in Port Moresby earlier this year in a show of colour, music, dance, art, food and culture. Carmel Pilotti reports on this year’s excellent turnout and speaks to the newly-crowned Hiri Queen.

Big crowds attended festival events over three days in March, including the crowning of the Hiri Queen, cultural displays, canoe races and the arrival of the lagatoi at Ela Beach.

The lagatoi is a traditional sailing vessel that was used by the Motuans, who made epic sea voyages along the Hiri trade route.

This year’s ceremonial lagatoi was made at Manumanu village, about two hours from Port Moresby, and its arrival was marked by traditional dancing.

The Hiri Moale Festival is based on the Hiri trade that took place between the Motu-Koitabu people and those of the westward Gulf Province.

Historically, the Hiri Moale was the celebration initiated upon the trading fleet’s return. Today, the crowning of the Hiri Queen in the Hiri Hanenamo Quest is an addition that represents the wife of the first expedition’s leader who sighted the returning boats on the horizon and announced their arrival.

Henao Heni from Elavala village has been crowned as the 2024 Hiri Queen. She was one of 10 contestants from Motu and Koitabu villages in the Hiri Hanenamo Quest.

Story continues after advertisment...

Interview with the 2024 Hiri Queen, Henao Heni Q: Why did you enter the Hiri Hanenamo Quest? A: I am passionate about embracing my culture and I’d like to encourage younger women in my area to participate in future Hiri Moale Festivals. It is an important part of our identity. Q: What are Hiri Hanenamo contestants judged on? A: They are judged on many things, including traditional attire and tattoos (revareva), public speaking, poise, confidence and cultural knowledge. Q: What duties will you perform as the Hiri Queen? A: As the cultural ambassador for Motu Koitabu, I will be making ‘welcome to land’ speeches for state visits and appearing at official Hiri Hanenamo engagements. Q: What does it mean for your clan and village when their Hanenamo wins the quest? A: It brings so much pride and joy to them. Q: What do you love most about the Hiri Hanenamo Quest? A: There are so many things to love about the quest, such as seeing the Hanenamos dressed in their traditional attire and swaying to the beat of the hehona (music). The quest brings young vibrant women together from their respective villages. They meet as strangers and bond as sisters. Q: What does the Hiri Moale Festival mean to you? A: The festival is a celebration of culture, livelihood and tradition of the Motu and Koita speaking people. Hiri Moale means so much to me because in a world where we are influenced by Western culture, we still come together as the indigenous people of the city of Port Moresby.

This article was first published in the July–September issue of Paradise, the inflight magazine of Air Niugini.