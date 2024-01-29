Hotel review: Hilton Port Moresby

by

The Hilton Port Moresby Hotel & Residences is located midway between the city’s international airport and the waterfront where the Royal Papua Yacht Club is located. Review by Fiona Harper.

This 18-level stylish and modern hotel opened in time to host APEC 2018 and is part of the Star Mountain Plaza complex. The complex is a joint venture between the Papua New Guinea Government and major provincial landowners.

the place

The hotel is particularly well suited to business travellers with its modern, contemporary design. An Executive Lounge is for the exclusive use of executive floor guests while all guests have access to the fitness centre and outdoor swimming pool. The adjoining Residences building opens in early 2024 with one-, two- and three-bedroom residences perfect for families or small groups travelling together.

Rooms

Carpet and tiled-floor rooms and suites enjoy an abundance of natural light along with mountain and suburban views framed by floor-to-ceiling glass walls. Contemporary decor in muted colours is influenced by local artisans with motif headboards and artworks adorning walls. A bar fridge, kettle and espresso machine sit alongside built-in cabinetry while a large wall-hung flat-screen TV sits atop a large workspace. Bathrooms have ample lighting with walk-in glass-walled showers, pull-out make-up mirrors and Crabtree and Evelyn toiletries.

Food and drink

Dining options range across five outlets along with in-room dining. Mumu restaurant showcases a traditional earthen oven culinary experience typical of PNG, lobby-side Copper is good for lunch or something light on the go, and Feast offers international and local cuisine overlooking lush gardens. The Summit Bar is a sophisticated rooftop venue ideal for sundowners or late-night cocktails.

What guests like

“Staff were friendly and attentive; breakfast was excellent and the bed one of the most comfortable I’ve slept in.” – TripAdvisor

“Near the airport, great hotel with a lot of facilities and the staff are most friendly.” – Google reviews

WHO STAYS? Mostly business travellers and those attending events at the adjacent convention centre. HOW BIG? 212 rooms COST From PGK600 a night. CHECK IN 2pm CHECK OUT 11am HIGHLIGHTS Linger at the rooftop Summit Bar for city views and sunsets. NEARBY Garden-lined pathways link the hotel with Kutubu Convention Centre with its open-air amphitheatre, banquet hall and meeting rooms. CONTACT www.hilton.com, tel +675 7901 8000

First published in the January-March 20204 edition of Paradise, the inflight magazine of Air Niugini. The writer stayed with support from the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority.