In brief: Bougainville and Papua New Guinea government in post-referendum talks and other business stories

Papua New Guinea’s National Government and Bougainville continue post-referendum talks, Bank South Pacific signs MoU with the Department of Finance for an online payment solution and Newcrest pledges zero carbon emissions by 2050. Your business news in brief.

Agribusiness

The Eastern Highlands’s Makia Coffee Development Cooperative has received a mini wet mill to help with coffee production and K67,300 in assistance towards the group’s community clinic, water supply project and group operations. The Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) congratulated the cooperative for its efforts and said that ‘under the new CIC plans, we want to work with organised groups and that is why we are reaching out to coffee SME model groups.’ (LOOP PNG)

Telecommunications

The National Information and Communication Authority (NICTA) in partnership with Get Safe Online Pacific have launched a new Get Safe Online website in Tok Pisin. The website aims to make internet safer for more people in PNG and hopes to increase accessibility for more people as the Get Safe Online information was only available in English. (Post-Courier)

Bougainville

Prime Minister James Marape and a ministerial delegation arrived in East New Britain Province on Monday for the Joint Governmental Consultation Process between the National Government and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville. The consultation process, which will focus on how to proceed with the results of the independence referendum, started on 18 May and meetings between leaders and officials from both parties will follow to discuss the agenda for the Joint Supervisory Body meeting in Enga Province next month. (Office of the Prime Minister & NEC)

Mining

Net-zero carbon emission by 2050 is the new goal that Newcrest Mining, which owns 50 per cent of the Wafi-Golpu project and the Lihir gold mine in PNG, has set as part of its responsible mining commitment. The company has previously set a 30 per cent reduction in green house emissions by 2030, but CEO Sandeep Biswas reportedly said ‘significant progress’ has been made. ‘Newcrest is well-positioned to leverage this technology as the world moves toward a zero-carbon future,’ he said . (7 news)

Banking

Last week, the Department of Finance and Bank South Pacific (BSP) Financial Group Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding to allow the online payment of all non-tax revenue for the government, including fines, bails, passport and renewals, land rentals, migration services, work permits and mining and petroleum exploration licenses, among others. (BSP)