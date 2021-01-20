In brief: Digicel possibly up for sale and other business stories

by

COVID-19 tests now mandatory for incoming flights to Australia, Digicel’s Pacific operations could be up for sale and K92 organises a visit to the Kainantu mine.

Agriculture

Nine tonnes of yams were shipped to Port Moresby from Milne Bay Province. This is the second shipment of yams from the ADCARE Foundation, which partnered with the Seventh Day Adventist Church to help sustain and empower rural farmers in the area. (Post-Courier)

Mining

K92 Mining Ltd hosted a visit to the Kainantu gold mine for Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu and a provincial government delegation. It has been reported that the provincial government is ‘looking forward to a long-term relationship with the company’ and to engage with community participation efforts. (The National)

***

In a statement from the Panguna Tangku’urang Chairman & Spokesperson, the people of Panguna have requested the National Government to transfer its 36.4 per cent shareholding in Bougainville Cooper Ltd (BCL), which it holds on trust for Bougainville and its people, to Bougainville Minerals Limited (BML).

BML holds 36.4 per cent shareholdings in BCL on behalf of the Autonomous Bougainville Government and the landowners of Panguna. (PR Newswire)

Information and technology

Bmobile has completed the second phase of the REDi SIM network upgrade, allowing customers in regional centres across the country to gain access 4G/LTE speeds. The first phase was completed last December and gave access to 4G speeds to Port Moresby and Lae customers with phones that support the technology. (The National)

***

It has been reported that Digicel is looking at selling its Asia-Pacific business. Several companies, including Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE, have been reported to be interested in buying the division but, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, ‘the most likely company was China Mobile.’ The newspaper also says that ‘Australian security agencies are concerned about the prospect of a Chinese telco gaining a foothold in the region.’

Travel

Starting 22 January, all passengers, including children of five years age and older, travelling to or transiting through Australia will need to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 (PCR) test at check-in. The test must be taken 72 hours before the scheduled departure. Other types of test will not be accepted. All passengers to Australia, except for those with health exemptions and children under 12 years of age, are required to use a facemask for the duration of the flight and in Australia airports. For more information, click here.

National

The Justice Minister Bryan Kramer said that PNG will ‘be looking at other jurisdictions in the region, such as Singapore, that have Independent Commissions Against Corruption (ICACs) established,’ to see what ‘works in our jurisdiction’. This is in response to the legislation that was passed at Parliament two months ago to establish an ICAC in PNG. Kramer also said his department was proceeding with caution in establishing the structure: ‘I do expect ICAC to serve its full purpose. It’s not easy when you are establishing such an organisation within a corrupt system. Obviously, corrupt systems will try and shut it down,’ he said. (RNZ)

***