In brief: Papua New Guinea bans frozen chicken imports and other business stories

Papua New Guinea announces ban on frozen chicken imports, K1.5 million for the copra industry and Australia’s Prime Minister visits PNG.

National

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s first visit to PNG earlier this month, which included a historic address to Parliament, coincided with the signing of a joint statement promising a new bilateral security agreement between PNG and Australia. The two governments’ also stated their continued commitment to the Papua New Guinea-Australia Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership and intensifying cooperation on law and order issues.

The Prime Ministers agreed to implement a reciprocal Work and Holiday visa arrangement from 1 July 2023, allowing young adults to have an extended holiday in each other’s country, during which they could work and undertake short-term study.

PNG and Australia are also conducting a joint feasibility study to examine potential new trade arrangements. (PNG and Australian Governments).

***

The Associations Incorporation Bill 2022 will guarantee PNG complies with international obligations regarding anti-money laundering, change in internal governance and transparency of incorporated associations. The Bill was tabled in Parliament last Wednesday.

Agribusiness

A ban on all frozen chicken products imported into Papua New Guinea will start at the end of January, the Department of Agriculture and Livestock announced. Any orders already placed will be allowed.

‘Basically, we have banned the importation of the chicken because of the disease, Avian Influenza, that has affected a lot of the Asian countries (with) an outbreak in Australia,’ said Minister for Agriculture, Aiye Tambua. (LOOP PNG)

***

Minister for Agriculture Aiye Tambua has also announced a K1.5 million subsidy for the copra industry, to be administered by the Kokonas Indastri Koporensen. The current price for dry copra is K1 per kilo and K2 for white copra. With the subsidy, it’s expected that prices will increase to K2 per kilo for dry copra and K3 per kilo for white copra. (Post-Courier)

Economic zones

Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru met with the Australian High Commissioner to PNG, Jon Philp. In the meeting, Philp mentioned Australia’s interest in working with the ‘investors in the Manus Special Economic Region and the Western Province SEZ’. (Post-Courier)

Labour mobility

PNG and Australia are seeking to expand the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme. Following a meeting with his Australian counterpart Jim Chalmers earlier this month, PNG’s Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey said ‘we are now looking at expanding our initial focus on the agriculture sector to allowing a major increase in health and aged care workers. This includes having people in PNG educated to the required Certificate 3 standard so they can then immediately seek work in Australia.’ (Treasury)

Photograph of the week

Prime Minister Marape welcomed Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last week. The Prime Ministers discussed the relationship between both countries and potential increases in agriculture and trade as well as visa issues, exchange programs, interventions in health and infrastructure.

Marape said in a press release: ‘This visit was all about the outstanding bilaterals we have with them. We want to finetune and improve this relationship to one that will anchor Australia and PNG going forward.

‘Our upcoming meeting between Australia and PNG Ministers in February will consolidate this and move things forward. We want to achieve results and do not want this to be another round of wasted bilateral visits.’

Before returning to Australia, Albanese visited Wewak to pay his respects to the late Sir Michael Somare. (Office of the Prime Minister)