In brief: Preparing to clean up Papua New Guinea’s Sinivit gold mine and other business stories

A submission to Cabinet is being prepared to clean up the Sinivit mine, 6-Mile market to open next month and Ela Beach opens its Beachside Precinct. The news in brief to start your week.

National

Prime Minister Marape has confirmed that he has not contracted COVID-19 and is not in isolation as was suggested by a journalist on social media. He said on Facebook that the rumours circulating were unfounded and that ‘I am alive and well, been to work all week long, including Central Province breakfast this morning and I am not holed up in Airways hotel’.

***

The National Executive Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding between PNG and China Enterprises Association in PNG (CEAPNG). The MOU is intended to provide a broad non-binding framework that will guide the relationship between the country and CEAPNG when promoting and facilitating investment in ‘certain economic sectors’. Prime Minister James Marape said that each project will be subject to separate negotiations, project agreements and the necessary approvals.

Mining

Environment, Conservation and Climate Change Minister, Wera Mori, told The National that a submission to Cabinet is being prepared to clean up the Sinivit gold mine in East New Britain Province. The cost of cleaning up the mine is estimated to be around K9 million and would include water sampling, clean up of mine debris, rehabilitation of the site and an assessment report of the environmental impact. New Guinea Gold Limited operated the mine from August 2007 to the end of June 2012, when it stopped production.

Hospitality

Ela Beach Hotel has opened its K5 million Beachside Precinct. The precinct offers beach goers a space to relax in the Ela Beach area of PNG’s capital city. The refurbished precinct includes a bakery, a pizzeria, a bar and all-day dining at Salt Restaurant. (The National)

National Capital District

The new 6-Mile market will open in March, according to Governor Powes Parkop.

6-Mile vendors will be SMEs and Parkop reportedly said that the market needs ‘another type of management to mentor the SMEs so they can succeed.’ Powes has asked for patience in this regard.

‘We did tender but were not impressed with the bids, so we might reopen the tender or have interim management before we re-tender.’ (The National)

Finance

The new campaign Get Safe Online Pacific aims to help Pacific islanders send and receive remittances safely, reducing the risk of online fraud. The campaign includes a list of dos and don’ts for safe online transfers and a list of safe operators. The campaign was launched with the support of the British High Commission in New Zealand and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. It includes tips in English, Kiribati, Tok Pisin, Solomon Pijin, Bislama, Samoan and Tongan.

Shipping

The implementation of a National Shipping Service Program (NSSP) has been approved by the National Executive Committee. LOOP PNG reports that the ‘initial cost [outlay] of K20 million will be available in the 2021 development budget’.

Prime Minister Marape said that ‘most of our maritime communities in PNG rely on the sea and maritime transport as a means of survival and the provision of a proper shipping service is vital for the growth of our country.’ (LOOP PNG)