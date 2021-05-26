In brief: Shopsmart PNG signs deal with Steamships and other business stories

by

Steamships partners with Emstret Holdings to help SMEs deliver its products, NDB still to loan out to SMEs, and K1 million for the honey sector. The business news in brief.

SMEs

The National Development Bank (NDB) hasn’t been able to loan out the K80 million it received last year from the government to support MSMEs. NDB is due to receive a further K100 million this year but it hasn’t been able to access it either. Its Chairman, Michael Mell, in response to questions about the funds, reportedly said that ‘we are not able to loan the money out because the bank is yet to get the money through the courtesy of the [Department] Commerce and Industry as part of the agreement.’ (Post-Courier)

***

Steamship Ltd has partnered with Emstret Holdings to offer logistics and transport services for its ecommerce branch Shopsmart PNG, an online marketplace for MSMEs to sell their products internationally. The partnership will allow to move goods between sellers and buyers, reaching a wider market.

Vani Nades, Founder and CEO of Emstret Holdings, said ‘the future is promising because of this partnership with Steamships, our vendors will be at ease knowing that their products will reach its destination through Steamships’ extensive logistics network.’ (Post-Courier)

Agribusiness

There could be a sweet future for honey producers in PNG – the government has pledged K1 million for the sector under the agriculture intervention program. The Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, John Simon, told farmers in Goroka recently: ‘We will stay with you, we will work with you to establish markets, set up centres to properly process honey, and will help to take your honey to the market.’ (The National)

***

The Eastern Highlands provincial government (EHPG) and the Livestock Development Corporation (LDC) have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Goroka Agri-Industrial Park at Bihute. Nagizah Ltd, a joint venture between EHPG and LCD, is expected to develop and manage the project, which will provide space for several ventures including Rumbia Coffee, Goroka Mushroom, Junca Technology Development Centre, and others. (The National)

National

To meet the demand for water in Port Moresby, Water PNG will build a K419 million water supply tank that will guarantee the demand is met until 2034. The Bunu Water Supply Project, according to The National, is situated 23 kilometres north-west of Port Moresby. (The National)

Fisheries

Two multi-million kina fishery projects, one in Morobe and another in Madang, are part of the National Fisheries Authority strategy to rebuilt the sector. The K100 million project in Voco Point in Morobe Province is set to go on tender in August, and ‘tender for the Wagang fisheries wharf feasibility studies will be awarded soon while the Pacific Maritime Industrial Zone (PMIZ) project in Madang has been given a ministerial economic committee approval and should start any time after the Treasury approved the loan.’ (The National)

International

After winning Samoa’s national elections on 9 April, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and her fellow party members were shut out of the Parliament in what seems to be a move to stop her from swearing in as Prime Minister. Mata’afa’s and her party (FAST) held the swearing ceremony in a tent outside parliament and now Samoa has two competing governments: one led by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, who’s been in power for 23 years and refuses to recognise Mata’afa’s appointments and another one led by the first female prime minister of the Pacific Island.

According to the Financial Review, Mata’afa and her party members found Parliament locked on Monday and now her swearing in has been declared unlawful. A second election is being proposed. (Financial Review)