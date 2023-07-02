Innovation PNG 2023 conference set for November in Port Moresby

by

Innovation PNG 2023, an international-class event bringing the best of new technology, creative solutions and innovative thinking to Papua New Guinea, will be held on 10 November in Port Moresby.

Innovation PNG 2023 was officially launched at a special briefing for business and the media last week in Port Moresby.

Hosted at APEC Haus, it is a joint initiative of the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry (POMCCI) and business event specialists, Business Advantage International, publisher of www.businessadvantagepng.com.

‘We are delighted to bring a bigger and better version of the event to PNG again this year and invite the local business community to get involved,’ says POMCCI Rio Fiocco, who notes the inaugural Innovation PNG event, held in 2019, was highly successful.

‘Businesses of all sizes, including public sector organisations, and educational institutions are welcome to attend, exhibit at the Expo or become an event sponsor.’

The only event of its kind in PNG, Innovation PNG 2023 will provide the opportunity for the country’s wider business and government community to learn from, be inspired by, and engage with the best innovators from PNG and around the world.

The conference will cover hot topics such as innovative SMEs, the digital economy, digital government, how to develop an innovation culture, cybersecurity, ecommerce, artificial intelligence and technology megatrends.

Problem-solving

‘Innovation is about creative problem-solving. We will be welcoming an array of exciting international keynote speakers, while also hearing from local PNG innovators,’ says Andrew Wilkins of event co-host, Business Advantage International.

‘This event also aims to teach innovation skills, so there will be workshops, panel discussions, innovative case studies and networking sessions.’

Innovation PNG 2023 will also include a full-scale Expo, featuring technology and other relevant products and services.

As a precursor to the conference, a special Innovation PNG Awards Dinner will be held on 9 November, at which some of PNG’s most innovative organisations will receive awards.

Innovation PNG 2023 will take place at APEC Haus, Port Moresby, on 10 November. For more information, visit www.innovationpng.com.