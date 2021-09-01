Kina Bank reports rise in net profits for first half of the year

‘The results demonstrate that our strategy of transformation is successful and driving the business in a strong direction. Kina has continued growth momentum for the first half of our financial year 2021, reflecting five consecutive half years (PCP) of improved performance,’ said the bank’s CEO Greg Pawson in a statement.

Story continues after advertisment...

‘The growth in NPAT was driven by an increase in transactional volumes, continued cost discipline and growth in the existing loan book. This was supported by our sharpened focus on re-shaping the customer experience and the continued delivery of innovative products and services.’

The bank also flagged its intention to launch new services aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses, as well as new digital products and services.