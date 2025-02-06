Making 2025 a year to remember in Papua New Guinea

by

Belinda Jackson rounds up some of the key events taking place across Papua New Guinea this year.

February

HIRI MOALE: February 24

The seafaring feats of the Motu people are the focus of this festival, celebrating their large sailing canoes, the lakatoi, in which they would set out on Hiri trading journeys for months in the Gulf. Highlights include canoe racing and the crowning of the Hiri Queen, chosen for her knowledge of traditional Motuan culture.

papuanewguinea.travel

March

INNOVATION PNG 2025: March 27–28

The best of new tech, creative solutions and innovative thinking from PNG and overseas takes place at this conference and expo at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby, with a focus on harnessing AI, cybersecurity and funding innovation.

innovationpng.com

April

BUNDI KOMBA FESTIVAL: April 9–11

Komba, the fruit of the red marita pandanus, is celebrated in the remote Momase region of Madang Province. See the Bundi Burning Head Dancers perform, along with dancers from surrounding villages. All funds raised support health outreach and local infrastructure, while preserving and sharing local traditional knowledge.

NATIONAL GAME FISHING TITLES: April 12–20

Kopoko, in East New Britain Province, hosts the 2025 National Game Fishing titles, the 48th year for this annual competition. Teams of anglers compete over nine-days, with events including the Billfish Shootout, competing for the heaviest billfish, which can grow over four- metres long.

pmgfc.fish

May

TUMBUNA FESTIVAL: May 16

More than a dozen tribes in full bilas (tribal dress) gather at this show held at Rondon Ridge, near Mount Hagen in the Western Highlands. The small sing-sing sees about 15 tribes gather to celebrate pasin bilong tumbuna, the way of the ancestors.

pngtours.com

SHARK CALLING FESTIVAL: May 27–29

The custom of shark calling has been practised on the New Ireland west coast for generations. After initiation and purification rituals, villagers of Messi, Kono and Kontu sing and rattle coconut shells to lure sharks – said to hold the spirits of their ancestors – capturing the great hunters with their bare hands.

newirelandtourism.org

July

NATIONAL MASK & WARWAGIRA FESTIVAL: July 9–11

Promoting and preserving PNG’s culture of masks is the anchor of this nationally significant festival, held in Rabual, in East New Britain Province. Fire dancing, singing and storytelling start with the traditional Kinavai ceremony marking the arrival of the Tolai tribe to the province and exchange of tabu (shell money).

PNG NATIONAL REMEMBRANCE DAY: July 23

Remembering those Papua New Guineans who have died in military service, the day marks the first time PNG soldiers fought on home soil, on July 23, 1942, fighting a Japanese invasion at Awala, in the Kokoda region.

August

SEPIK RIVER CROCODILE FESTIVAL: August 5–7

Held in remote Ambunti, East Sepik Province, the festival honours the wily freshwater and saltwater crocodiles found in the mighty Sepik River. A symbol of strength, power and manhood, skin-cutting initiations continue in the region, where men’s skin is scored from shoulder to hip to mimic the revered reptile.

ENGA SHOW: August 8–10

Thousands gather in their tribes to preserve their traditional culture, joining in a mass sing-sing that is the highlight of this event held in Wabag, in Enga Province. Witness initiation and marriage ceremonies, traditional crafts and exotic orchid displays from the forests of Enga.

engashow.com

PAIYA SHOW: August 15

This mini-show is held in Paiya village just before the big Mount Hagen Show, with 12 tribes gathered for a one-day sing-sing to celebrate Highlands culture. Groups such as the Asaro Mudmen, Skeleton Spirit Dancers from Simbu and the Huli from Hela dance while a Highlands mumu (earth oven) feast is prepared.

MOUNT HAGEN SHOW: August 17–18

PNG’s best-known sing-sing has been bringing together cultures from all over the country since 1961. Tribal rivalries are channelled into body decorations, singing, dancing and elaborate costumes, to win coveted awards and delight the audiences with PNG’s rich culture.

PNG OPEN: August

There’s more than A$1 million in prize money up for grabs in the PGA Tour of Australasia, which includes the PNG Open golf tournament, one of nine events held in PNG, Australia and New Zealand. Running in PNG since 2016, the event tees off at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club.

pga.org.au

September

MALAGAN CULTURAL SHOW: September 15–19

The rich tradition of Malagan carving is a highlight at this newly revived festival, which marks the 50th anniversary of PNG’s independence. The art and culture show will be held at Mapua on Tatau Island, the most central of the isles in the Tabar Group of Islands, in New Ireland Province.

PNG INDEPENDENCE DAY: September 16

On this day, PNG celebrates 50 years of independence, marking its creation as a state independent from Australia, in 1975. Festivals, shows and fireworks are scheduled around the country for the country’s golden anniversary.

GOROKA SHOW: September 19–21

Since 1957, the thunder of the kundu (drums) has heralded PNG’s oldest sing-sing, held in the capital of Eastern Highlands Province. Join in for a fabulous display of dancing, singing and design from men’s and women’s groups representing over 100 tribes.

BOUGAINVILLE CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL: September 23–25

Got a sweet tooth? Join cocoa farmers and chocolatiers for three delicious days of chocolate treats and fun in Buin, South Bougainville. The event also has a serious side, with PNG, Australian and New Zealand governments and NGOs supporting local farmers and the global recognition of Bougainville cocoa.

facebook.com/bougainvillechocolatefestival

October

MOROBE SHOW: October 25–26

Lae Showground in Morobe Province is once again the host for this annual show, now in its 62nd year. The show starts with a sing-sing, before moving to its champion livestock, vibrant floral displays and agricultural competitions.

morobeshow.org

November

KENU & KUNDU FESTIVAL: November

Canoes (kenu) and drums (kundu) are the soul of this long-running annual festival, held in Alotau in Milne Bay Province. Watch as the dramatic flotilla of canoes sails into Alotau for the opening ceremony, and see traditional and contemporary drama performances and string band competitions.