Marape returns as Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea

James Marape is elected Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea unopposed, as the country’s 11th National Parliament sits for the first time.

Parliament has elected James Marape as Prime Minister unopposed, 97 votes to none, confirming that PNG’s new national government will be formed by a coalition of political parties led by Marape’s PANGU Pati [Party].

The vote follows the formal invitation, made by PNG’s Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae for Marape to form government, given the PANGU party is the largest single party in the new Parliament.

The first day of National Parliament was delayed from last week after the writs from PNG’s National Elections were delayed from 29 July to 5 August.

The election results are still not complete. Writs covering the election of 105 out of 118 seats were tabled at today’s the first sitting, meaning 13 seats remain to be filled.

After no female MPs were elected to PNG’s 10th Parliament, the new Parliament will contain at least two female MPs: Rufina Peter, who was elected the new Governor of Central Province and Kessey Sawang (Rai Coast Open electorate in Madang Province).

The new Speaker of the Parliament was elected unopposed: Job Pomat, the member for Manus Open.

New government to take shape

With Marape again Prime Minister, the process of forming government and allocating portfolio responsibilities within PNG’s cabinet – the National Executive Council – will now take place.

The victory can be interpreted as an acceptance by the electorate of the policies Marape introduced when he replaced previous Prime Minister Peter O’Neill following a vote-of-no-confidence in May 2019 on a ‘Take Back PNG’ platform designed to deliver more of the country’s mineral wealth into local hands.

As per PNG’s Constitution, the new Marape government now has a 18-month grace period before it can face a vote-of-no-confidence in Parliament.