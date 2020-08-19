Mining lease granted for Mayur Resources’ Papua New Guinea cement and lime project

by

In a development that will give heart to the country’s mining sector, Papua New Guinea’s government has granted a 20-year mining lease to Mayur Resources’ US$350 million (K1.125 billion) Central Cement and Lime Project in Papua New Guinea’s Central Province.

The lease is the final statutory approval required for the project, with the developer now set to proceed to the construction stage, which will involve a quarry, plant site and deep draft wharf.

According to Mayur Chairman, Rob Neale, the project will be PNG’s first integrated cement and lime project. The product from the mine will be used in local construction and also export.

‘Aside from construction, Mayur’s lower cost, locally produced cement could also be used to build higher quality and longer lasting concrete roads in PNG while large volumes of quicklime are currently imported for road stabilisation and by the gold mining industry for metal recovery,’ said Mayur Managing Director, Paul Mulder, in a statement.

Mulder said construction bids had already been received for the project, which is based some 25 km north-west of Port Moresby.

Diversifying

‘In these challenging times, any new project that can diversify our economy, drastically reduce costs, improve supply chain reliability for PNG as a nation, and bring in an additional source of mining/manufacturing export revenue will be most welcome by the PNG Government,’ said a statement by PNG’s Mining Minister, Johnson Tuke.

‘We will now work with Mayur on the project’s Memorandum of Understanding to capture the commitments already made to ensure landholders are involved in construction and operations and project contributions go towards improving the living standards of landholders.’

According to Mayur Resources, the project has a target annual Phase 1 production of 1.65 million tonnes of cement/clinker and initially 200,000t of quicklime. The developers expect the project to create 360 ‘new direct permanent jobs’.