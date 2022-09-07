Papua New Guinea businesses have appetite for diversity and inclusion, says Business Coalition for Women

by

Now that business is almost back as usual in Papua New Guinea, the Business Coalition for Women (BCFW) is working on new programs that aim to achieve gender equality and inclusion in the country. BCFW’s CEO, Evonne Kennedy, speaks with Business Advantage PNG about the non-for-profit’s plans.

It’s no secret that Papua New Guinea has a gender equality challenge. The Business Coalition for Women (BCFW) has been trying to address this issue by offering training programs to business for many years and has recently been making significant progress.

‘There’s appetite at the moment in the business community to be focusing on diversity and inclusion,’ says BCFW’s CEO, Evonne Kennedy tells Business Advantage PNG.

‘That appetite is coming from investors; it’s coming from global partners such as the IFC (International Finance Corporation) and from donors. There is also that imperative push in trying to create greater diversity at the different tiers of leadership in organisations.’

Membership to the BCFW has increased from 65 financial members in 2021 to 78 in 2022 so far, and includes some of PNG’s largest companies. The not-for-profit organisation has been able to recruit more staff.

‘There’s certainly a growing demand for the work we are doing with the business community,’ Kennedy tells Business Advantage PNG.

Programs Amongst BCFW's new projects are a safe public transport program to address safety concerns for women and children accessing the public transport system in Lae. 'Transport is such a big impediment for women's progression (a 2017 survey found over 90 per cent of PNG women reported being sexually harassed or robbed on public transportation) that we've had to put some or our energy in that space,' says Kennedy.

It is also running a pilot program to engage men in gender equity to highlight that gender equality is a business issue, not only a women’s issue. ‘If the pilot is successful, we could offer it to all our members as well,’ she says.

The BCFW will also be working with IFC around childcare and flexible workspaces. For Kennedy, research is key to understand the needs of the business community and to develop effective programs and other resources to support BCFW’s members.

Cost for business

The cost of family and sexual violence is another area of focus.

The BCFW, with the IFC, did a baseline study with three PNG companies last year and found that the cost for business rated very similar to what was found in a similar study in 2015.