Papua New Guinea Government moves to take over Porgera lease

Papua New Guinea’s government has moved to effectively take over the Porgera gold mine in Enga Province by issuing a Special Mining Lease to state-owned mining company, Kumul Minerals Holdings. Legal challenges look likely.
On 25 August, a 20-year special mining lease was issued to Kumul Minerals Holdings Limited (KMHL) for the area covered by the Porgera mine in Enga Province.
The move follows the government’s decision in April not to renew the previous lease over the mine, which was with Barrick Niugini and Zijin Mining, known as the Porgera Joint Venture.
The joint venture partners are in the process appealing the previous decision, and have taken the matter both to PNG’s National Court and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. The government had previously rejected a revised proposal which would have allowed the previous lease to be renewed.
Unlawful and invalid?
‘If you really care about landowners and contractors and PNG as you claim then reply to it and get on a plane and come to PNG.’
Justification
In a statement defending the government’s move, Prime Minister James Marape said the new lease had been issued by the Mineral Resources Authority.
Leave a Reply