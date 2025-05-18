Papua New Guinea visitor spending on the rise

by

Recent data indicates visitors to Papua New Guinea are spending more than previously, as key hoteliers in Port Moresby embark on major renovation and expansion plans.

Overseas visitor spending in Papua New Guinea is trending upwards, according to data released by the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) and South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO).

For the January to June 2024 period, visitors contributed an estimated US$150 million, a 40 per cent increase from the previous reporting period.

The data, according to the TPA and SPTO, highlights the growing appeal of PNG as a travel destination and the continued economic impact of tourism in the country.

Business travel is the leading reason for visiting PNG, while cultural attractions such as traditional dances are also a key draw, according to the tourism organisations.

A report associated with the data says visitor satisfaction is high, with most respondents rating their experience as either ‘good’ or ‘excellent’. The positive feedback highlights PNG’s appeal, especially its rich culture and warm hospitality, according to the TPA.

The TPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Eric Mossman Uvovo, says the TPA is undertaking a global “image improvement program” this year.

A key part of the program will be a visit to PNG by Emmy-winning journalist, broadcaster and travel editor Peter Greenberg from CBS News. Greenberg is one of America’s most recognised frontline journalists.

His tour of PNG, Uvovo says, will be hosted by the Prime Minister James Marape. “The PM will be the tour guide.”

The TPA is also to have discussions with Carnival Australia about the possibility of expanding the number of PNG ports visited by the company’s ships.

Hotel demand growing

On the ground in Port Moresby, the Commercial Director of the Hilton Port Moresby, Robbie Turner, says visitor numbers at the hotel are growing.

“We’ve had positive growth year over year in the post-COVID world and we expect that trend to continue in 2025,” Turner says.

To coincide with the growth, Hilton last year opened the 180-room Hilton Residences within the Star Mountain Plaza compound. Further development is expected at the Plaza this year with offices, high-end retail, theatres, cafes, restaurants and bars.

Alan Christie, Chief Executive Officer of Steamships Hospitality (Coral Sea Hotels), says six properties in his hotel portfolio will undergo refurbishments in the next few years.

These will be undertaken at the Grand Papua, Gateway and Ela Beach hotels in Port Moresby, the Highlander Hotel in Mount Hagen, the Bird of Paradise Hotel in Goroka, and the Huon Gulf Hotel in Lae.

The group’s refurbishment program comes hot on the heels of Steamships opening the Marriott Executive Apartments in Port Moresby last year.

“Overall, I think if you speak to anyone in the hospitality business it was not a bad year,” Christie says of 2024. “This year, I hope, demand remains strong if not stronger.”

Hudson Mitchell, Portfolio Director of Sales and Marketing for IHG Papua New Guinea, which includes the Crowne Plaza Residences, Holiday Inn and Suites, and Holiday Inn Express, says K30 million has been budgeted for renovations of rooms and public spaces at the Holiday Inn & Suites.

Some of those renovations have already been completed. The newly renovated Tower Wing hosted the papal delegation from Vatican City during the late Pope Francis’ recent visit to PNG.