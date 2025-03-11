Building for the future: Steamships MD on developments across Papua New Guinea

by

Chris Daniells became the managing director of Steamships Trading Company in July 2024. In this interview with Business Advantage PNG, he shares progress on multiple Port Moresby projects and explains why Steamships is also bullish on Mount Hagen.

BAPNG: How is the Portside development progressing?

Chris Daniells (CD): We bought what was essentially a barren piece of land. This would, under any scenario, take at least 12 months to get it ready to be an industrial park. That is now substantially advanced. We’re excited about it.

There are some small operations in the business park at the moment. We’ve got PacTow [Steamships Logistics’ Pacific Towing Marine Services] operating from there. We’ve also got a container park and laydown area [for storing equipment] that we’ve been using.

‘We’re seeing significant progress in Hagen, especially with the improved road access to the Highlands, leaving an opening for new opportunities in the region.’

The park will essentially open for business as a mixed-use logistics industrial estate by the end of this year.

We have had a lot of interest in the park, both in terms of logistics and for industrial, manufacturing and office use. There’s a lot of development going on out beyond Motukea, but we feel we are the best suited to bring an industrial park to fruition.

Over the next three years, we will have invested K500 million in getting the business park ready and open for business.

BAPNG: Could you take us through the plans to become a special economic zone (SEZ)?

CD: We’re in talks with the government on becoming an SEZ at the moment. Obviously, it’s the hot topic of the day and we think that will really help accelerate the development.

Portside is in a prime position to become the first fully operational SEZ facility. Steamships’ collaborative discussions with the government have allowed us to gain a deep understanding of the SEZ framework, ensuring we align with the government’s vision and are actively supporting the government’s commitment to fostering local manufacturing and downstream processing.

BAPNG: What other major endeavours are you looking at this year?

CD: Our property strategy for Port Moresby is really focused on the downtown precinct. Harbourside South, including the Marriott Executive Apartments, links into Harbourside East and West. It’s a waterfront strategy.

In terms of commercial, we are fully tenanted, which we are very happy with. The Marriott Executive Apartments [opened in 2024] are slowly filling up. We knew that would take time, but again we think it’s a great product. It is the first Marriott-branded offering in PNG, opening the doors and creating the opportunity for more global brands to consider PNG a country to invest in.

We are focused on the regions as well. In Mount Hagen, we are opening a mixed-use retail-commercial development called Wonye Dobel, which is slightly out of town near the airport. We’ve already opened a branch for BSP. We’ve got a Tininga supermarket there, and we’re getting a lot of interest from top-tier retailers.

We’re seeing significant progress in Hagen, especially with the improved road access to the Highlands, leaving an opening for new opportunities in the region. Through our Tininga joint venture, we’re contributing to the area’s transformation into a strong regional economic hub. With the growing population and increasing demand, there’s a clear need for infrastructure to support this expansion. We intend to break ground on Dobel Phase 2 in Q2 this year.

BAPNG: What will be the major drivers of growth for Steamships in 2025 and beyond?

CD: We have been the partner of choice for many local businesses and landowner entities, and have made substantial investments in joint venture projects. We foresee this approach continuing to drive development, not just in the nation’s capital, but also in key regions like Lae and Mount Hagen, where we aim to create lasting community impacts.

Looking ahead, we plan for our growth strategy to focus on exploring sustainable business practices, partnering with the government to ensure that regional hubs grow alongside the capital, creating more job opportunities and improved infrastructure, [and] aligning with the goals of Vision 2050.

There’s significant liquidity available, particularly from superannuation funds, banks such as Westpac, ANZ, and Kina Bank, as well as foreign institutions. We’re witnessing increased financing options and growing interest in funding and co-investing in projects that have a long-term positive effect on communities and possess green credentials.