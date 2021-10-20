Papua New Guinea’s business community joins forces for RSPCA’s Charity Golf Day

by

The RSPCA’s Charity Golf Day at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club was a success, with 22 teams taking part in the event.

It was an ‘A’ game for RSPCA PNG on 24 September, when it hosted its Charity Golf Competition at the Royal Papua Golf Club in Port Moresby.

Twenty-two four-person Ambrose teams representing several businesses, including Kumul Petroleum, RSPCA and Moni Plus, participated in the event.

Orbitz Elevators, SP Brewery and Paradise Brewery were the finalists.

Karen Swale, Executive Assistant & Public Relations at RSPCA PNG, said of the event: ‘This gold competition encourages companies and individuals to partake in a fun game whether they have experience or not. The RSPCA hopes more will join next year for an even bigger and better event.’

Our photographer, Godfreeman Kaptiagu, captured the camaraderie and spirit of the golf competition in these images.