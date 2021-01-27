Papua New Guinea’s informal economy in development [analysis]

The ‘PNG 1000’: new business directory launched for Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea’s business community has a new tool for doing business: a user-friendly new online business directory. The post The ‘PNG 1000’: new business directory launched for Papua New Guinea appeared first on Business Advantage International.

Air Niugini’s ‘Paradise’ magazine wins World Travel Award As publisher of the Air Niugini’s inflight magazine, Paradise, we are proud to announce it has won the award for the best inflight magazine in Oceania in this year’s prestigious World Travel Awards. In winning, Paradise beat magazines from many of the region’s major airlines, including Qantas, Virgin Australia, Tiger Air and Fiji Airways. The World Travel Awards, […]