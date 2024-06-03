Papua New Guinea’s premier business magazine to publish a special mining and energy edition

by

With a strong decade on the horizon for mining and energy in Papua New Guinea, Business Advantage PNG is set to publish its first special edition devoted solely to these sectors.

As PNG’s resources sector gears up for an anticipated decade or more of new investment, with an estimated US$50 billion pipeline of projects lined up for development, Business Advantage PNG is significantly expanding its coverage of the sector, with the launch of the first ever special edition of the magazine, to be published in October this year.

Since 2006, Business Advantage PNG has been Papua New Guinea’s leading business media. Its annual print edition, together with this sister online magazine (BusinessAdvantagePNG.com), has set the benchmark for editorial quality and readability, drawing on first-hand interviews with senior executives and in-country research.

Partnerships

The special edition is in partnership with Kumul Petroleum Holdings and Kumul Minerals Holdings, PNG’s state-owned petroleum mining and companies respectively. It will feature exclusive interviews, market analysis and updates on key mining and energy projects, including the all-important Papua LNG, Wafi-Golpu and Pasca A projects.

“PNG’s mining and energy sectors deserve a world-class publication”

Retaining the signature Business Advantage PNG Annual glossy magazine format, the new print publication will focus on promoting PNG’s key mining and energy projects and the dynamic services sector that supports them. The free publication will be widely available in PNG but will also have an international circulation, thereby playing an important role in promoting PNG’s minion and energy sectors around the world. It will also have a strong digital presence.

World class industry

“PNG’s mining and energy sectors deserve a world-class publication – not only to capture the pipeline of future projects but also the extraordinary and diverse work currently going on in the industry,” says Andrew Wilkins, Publishing Director of Business Advantage International.

Story continues after advertisment...

“We’re also keen to highlight the key trends in the industry, its impact on economic and social development, and the part it plays in driving innovation.”

This special edition will also showcase the skills of Business Advantage PNG’s new senior business editor, Nadav Shemer Shlezinger, who brings more than a decade of experience covering the mining sector. Shlezinger previously worked with Aspermont, publisher of Mining Journal and other leading industry publications, where he most recently led their coverage of macro themes such as the geopolitics of critical minerals.

Business Advantage PNG’s inaugural Mining and Energy Special Edition will be published in October 2024.