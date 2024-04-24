Papua New Guinea’s proposed National Gold Corporation Bill opposed by industry

by

Papua New Guinea’s Chamber of Resources and Energy has come out with serious objections to the government’s proposed National Gold Corporation Bill. We take a closer look at the legislation and what it could mean for the country’s second most valuable export.

The goal of the National Gold Corporation Bill, which may come before Papua New Guinea’s Parliament as early as its next scheduled sitting in May, is no less than “the establishment and promotion of Port Moresby as an international gold bullion centre”.

However, the proposed bill is causing a good deal of concern among the country’s miners, with peak industry body, the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy (PNG CORE), labelling it as potentially “disastrous”.

The bill’s intent

The bill seeks to establish a National Gold Corporation (NGC) in PNG, which would have a number of subsidiaries, including a National Mint (to include a National Gold Refinery), a National Gold Bank and a gold marketing organisation, National Gold Marketing.

Founding shareholders in the NGC, which would not be defined as a state-owned enterprise, would be the PNG State and a Singapore-registered private company, Refinery Holdings.

“The proposed National Gold Corporation Bill 2022 will effectively create a gold monopoly”

The NGC would be tasked with assisting the State “in the establishment, and promotion of, Papua New Guinea … as a world-class gold producing country”.

According to the draft bill, the NGC’s subsidiaries are intended to help PNG become “a reliable producer and international supplier… of internationally accepted gold bars, gold coins and other gold products,’ as well as “world-class gold processing, refining and minting services” and “domestic and international banking and other financial services relating to gold”.

Exclusivity

Notably, the draft bill provides for the National Gold Corporation to have significant exclusive rights in PNG’s gold market. Among several exclusive functions set out in the draft bill, is that “all gold mined or recovered in Papua New Guinea will be refined by the National Gold Refinery.”

Currently, major gold miners make their own arrangements for the export and refining of the gold they mine, with supply volumes and prices often set under long-term contracts with international customers. PNG’s small scale alluvial miners are also free to sell their gold to any gold buyer with a license to export gold.

Under the proposed bill, producers large and small will be obliged to sell their gold to the National Gold Corporation. Its National Mint subsidiary would be both the country’s exclusive refiner of gold and its exclusive manufacturer of gold bullion and gold coins.

“The margins in gold refining are typically narrow – unless you have a monopoly”

Meanwhile, the National Gold Bank would be the exclusive issuer of National Gold Notes (gold notes are paper banknote-sized pieces of plated physical gold), and National Gold Marketing would have the exclusive right to market gold bullion, gold notes and gold coins produced by the NGC.

New regulatory framework

The bill also provides for wholesale changes to the way gold would be regulated in PNG, providing for the establishment of a new National Gold Authority, with new powers.

According to the draft bill, the National Gold Authority would be “the exclusive ‘gatekeeper’ in protecting the national interest in the processing and refining of gold derived from land in Papua New Guinea, and the import, export and dealing in gold.”

Currently, gold exports are licenced by PNG’s central bank, the Bank of Papua New Guinea, with gold producers reporting on their production and exports to the mining industry regulator, the Mineral Resources Authority, as well as to the Internal Revenue Commission, PNG Customs and the PNG Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

Industry reaction

Mining industry peak body PNG CORE has issued a number of statements this month criticising the bill and has also written to Prime Minister James Marape seeking urgent consultations.

“The proposed National Gold Corporation Bill 2022 will effectively create a gold monopoly which will be disastrous for PNG’s mining sector and the economy of Papua New Guinea,” it has said in a statement. “The bill does this by requiring that all gold mined or recovered in PNG can only be refined by National Mint, a private company.”

The Chamber’s statement notes that the bill “does not require the National Mint company to refine gold in PNG, giving it the right to refine or process gold in any foreign country, however the bill bans any other person from operating a gold refinery in PNG.”

The Chamber also suggests the bill “effectively seeks to invalidate the marketing arrangements and contracts put in place by major mines for the sale of their gold internationally”, thereby affecting both their financial viability and investor confidence in the sector.

It also questions why it is necessary to over-ride “two dozen other laws” to provide the NGC with its monopoly.

Also in question is at what price and on what terms PNG’s miners will be obliged to sell gold to the NGC.

“The formula for setting the price appears unclear from the draft bill,” observes Paul Barker, Executive Director of PNG’s Institute of National Affairs, who has also voiced opposition to the bill, suggesting it will deter major investors “at a time when there’s already considerable uncertainty”.

“The margins in gold refining are typically narrow,” he tells Business Advantage PNG. “Unless you have a monopoly.”