People moves: Air Niugini, Judicial and Legal Services Commission

Papua New Guinea’s national airline welcomes new General Manager Commercial and the Judicial and Legal Services Commission extends terms.

Paul Abbot has joined Air Niugini as General Manager Commercial. Abbot, who previously served at PNG Air and Destination Queensland, takes over from Dominic Kaumu.

Ian Augerea has been reappointed as Registrar of the National and Supreme Court of Justice for a three-year term. The Judicial and Legal Services Commission also reappointed David Canning as a Judge of the National and Supreme Court for another three years.