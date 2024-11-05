People moves: ANZ, Australian High Commission Papua New Guinea, Remington Group, Minimum Wages Board

Florida Rita has been appointed as ANZ PNG’s Head of Transaction Banking, Papua New Guinea, replacing Mary-Anne Copeland, who has moved into the new role of Head of Business Execution.

***

The Australian High Commission Papua New Guinea welcomed Dominic Meoli to the role of First Secretary for Infrastructure.

***

Justin Kieseker has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at Remington Group.

***

The following changes were made to the Minimum Wages Board: