People moves: ANZ, Australian High Commission Papua New Guinea, Remington Group, Minimum Wages Board

Florida Rita has been appointed as ANZ PNG’s Head of Transaction Banking, Papua New Guinea, replacing Mary-Anne Copeland, who has moved into the new role of Head of Business Execution.
The Australian High Commission Papua New Guinea welcomed Dominic Meoli to the role of First Secretary for Infrastructure.
Justin Kieseker has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at Remington Group.
The following changes were made to the Minimum Wages Board:
- Beverly Doiwa has been appointed as Chairperson.
- Florence Willie and Robert Nilkare have been appointed as members to represent employers.
- Anton Sekum and Raphael Waiyalaka have been appointed as members to represent employees.
- William Hapipai has been appointed as a member to represent the Government.
- Bugave Kada has been appointed as a member to represent the churches.
- Joe Itaki has been appointed as a member to present the youth and community.
