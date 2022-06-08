People moves: ANZ, CPL Group, Censorship Office

by

New Regional Executive, Pacific at ANZ, Jack’s of PNG welcomes new Retail Managers, and the Censorship Office announces Deputy Chief Censor.

Sarah Stubbings has been announced as Regional Executive, Pacific, at ANZ. She’ll work across 10 Pacific markets and will be largely based in Suva. Stubbings will commence her role in early August.

CPL Group, through its subsidiary company Jack’s of PNG, has appointed Vagi Kome Araga and Romelda Simeon as Retail Managers.

The Office of Censorship has appointed Ilikomau Ali as Deputy Chief Censor.