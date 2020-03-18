People moves: Asian Development Bank, PNG FM, Lockton, Microsoft, ICTSI, OTML

by

A new DG at the Asian Development Bank’s Pacific Department, PNG FM names General Manager, Lockton announces Head of Client Solutions Asia Pacific, new comms manager to Ok Tedi Mining and change of leadership at ICTSI South Pacific.

Leah Gutierrez has been appointed as the Asian Development Bank‘s new Director General for its Pacific Department.

***

The new General Manager for PNG FM is Rosemarie ‘Shaz’ Botong.

***

Bruce Ford has joined the independent insurance brokerage firm Lockton as Head of Client Solutions Asia Pacific. Ford was Acting Chief Operating Officer for Capital Insurance Group in PNG.

***

Robert Maxwell has taken over from Anil Singh as ICTSI South Pacific‘s Chief Executive Officer.

***

Mackhenly Kaiok has been appointed Manager, Communications and Public Relations at Ok Tedi Mining Ltd.