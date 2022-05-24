People moves: Australia Papua New Guinea Business Council, Minister for Foreign Affairs, PNG Cabinet

by

Executive changes announced at the Australia Papua New Guinea Business Council, Prime Minister Marape elects new Deputy Prime Minister, and Australia welcomes new Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Australia PNG Business Council has announced changes to its executive team:

Vaughan Mills of Corr Chambers Westgarth has been elected the new President of the Australia PNG Business Council.

Nihal Shah of Pacific Foam and Newcrest’s Stanley Komunt have been elected Vice-Presidents.

Peter Maletz (Mazars) has been voted Treasurer.

Exxon’s Peter Larden, Andrew Harris of Deloitte, and Santos’ Brett Darley have joined the Council’s Management Committee.

ANZ’s Mark Baker is now the Immediate Past President of the Australia PNG Business Council.

***

Prime Minister James Marape has announced the appointment of Lae MP and Minister for Lands and Physical Planning, John Rosso, as Deputy Prime Minister. He takes over from Sam Basil, who passed away recently.

***

After the weekend elections in Australia, the new government, led by Anthony Albanese, has announced Senator Penny Wong as Australia’s new Minister for Foreign Affairs. Wong takes over from Marise Payne.