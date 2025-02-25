People moves: Australian High Commission, Austrade, IHG, BSP

New Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, new Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner to PNG and Solomon Islands, new Portfolio General Manager for IHG, board member changes for BSP.
Ewen McDonald has been appointed as the new Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, replacing John Feakes.
***
Austrade has appointed Michael Crossman as the new Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, replacing Adrian Weeks.
***
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Papua New Guinea has appointed Anne Busfield as its new Portfolio General Manager.
***
BSP Financial Group has announced the following changes to its board:
- Retirement of Dr. Matagialofi Lua’iufi as Director
- Retirement of Stuart Davis as Director
- Appointment of Donna Cooper as Director (subject to regulatory approvals)
- Appointment of David Hornery as Director (subject to regulatory approvals)
