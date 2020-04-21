People moves: Bank South Pacific

Bank South Pacific welcomes a new member to its board.
ICT consultant Priscilla Kevin has been appointed to the board of Bank South Pacific.
3 Apr 2020 By Robert Hamilton-Jones
