The largest bank in Papua New Guinea, Bank South Pacific, announces changes to its team and Harmony Gold appoints new General Manager for Hidden Valley Mine.

Bank South Pacific Limited (BSP) has appointed Daniel Faunt as Group General Manager – Retail. He replaces Paul Thornton, who has retired after 40 years of working in the banking industry.

BSP also welcomed Dennis Konu as Deputy General Manager – Retail, Customer Experience and Support and Peter Komon as Deputy General Manager – Retail Sales and Customer Service.

Komon takes over from Kili Tambua, who has been promoted to General Manager Offshore Branches, looking after the operations of BSP in Fiji, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Cook Islands, Tonga and Samoa.

Erik Steinhofer has been appointed the new General Manager of Harmony Gold‘s Hidden Valley mine. He takes over from Gary Davies, who was promoted to Executive General Manager – Operations for Harmony Gold, South East Asia.