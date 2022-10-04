People moves: Barrick (Niugini) Limited, POMCCI, PNG Chamber of Mines & Petroleum

by

BNL announces Country Manager for Papua New Guinea Operations, POMCCI welcomes new Chief Executive Officer and PNG Chamber of Mines & Petroleum appoints COO.

Karo Maha-Lelai has been appointed as Barrick (Niugini) Limited (BNL) Country Manager for Papua New Guinea. Prior to joining BNL, she held executive positions as Petromin PNG Holdings Limited (now Kumul Minerals) and Tolukuma Gold. Maha-Lelai takes over from Ila Temu.

***

Olto Thomas will become Chief Executive Officer of the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry (POMCCI) on 10 October. She studied Law at the University of Papua New Guinea and Education Policy and Leadership at Vanderbilt University in the US.

***

The Papua New Guinea Chamber of Mines and Petroleum has appointed Pansy Taueni-Sialis to the new role of Chief Operating Officer.