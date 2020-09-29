People moves: British American Tobacco PNG

British American Tobacco PNG appoints General Manager.
Jeremy Hackett is the new General Manager at British American Tobacco PNG. Hackett takes over from Stephanus Duvenage.
The Papua New Guinea kina’s exchange rate (mid-rate) against its main trading currencies, as at 25 September, 2020
Source: Bank of PNG
Comments
Who are you growing tobacco for? A dangerous product for people who smoke. Is Australia doing this or the Government tax.