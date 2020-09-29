Home  »  News  »  People moves: British American Tobacco PNG
People moves: British American Tobacco PNG

30 Sep 2020 by 1 Comment

British American Tobacco PNG appoints General Manager.

Jeremy Hackett is the new General Manager at British American Tobacco PNG. Hackett takes over from Stephanus Duvenage.

 

Comments

  1. Norman Brian Russell says
    30 Sep 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Who are you growing tobacco for? A dangerous product for people who smoke. Is Australia doing this or the Government tax.

