People moves: BSP, Barrick Gold, Heduru Moni, Kina Bank, Coca-Cola

A new Group CEO for BSP Financial Group, Barrick Gold and Heduru Moni announce new Independent Directors, Kina Bank welcomes new Regional Manager and Coca-Cola appoints new marketing executive.

BSP Financial Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mark T. Robinson as its new Group Chief Executive Officer.

***

Isela Costantini has joined Barrick Gold Corporation‘s board as an Independent Director.

***

Ernie Gangloff has been appointed an Independent Director at Heduru Moni Limited (Moni Plus).

***

Hitolo Morea has been appointed NCD Regional Manager, at Kina Bank.

***

Steven Wani has started a new position as General Trade Marketing Executive at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.