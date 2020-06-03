People moves: BSP, Coca-Cola Amatil, Nasfund, Legal Training Institute, Ok Tedi, Kumul Mineral Holdings

by

Bank South Pacific (BSP) appoints a Group Chief Financial Officer, Nasfund welcomes a Chief Officer Members Services, Coca-Cola Amatil gets a new Group CFO, an Acting Director for Legal Training Institute, Ok Tedi Mining appoints a new head and Kumul Mineral Holdings elects a Chairman and Acting Managing Director.

Ronesh Dayal has been promoted to Group Chief Financial Officer at BSP. Dayal held the position of Chief Financial Officer in PNG. He takes over from Eddie Ruha, who has retired.

***

The National Superannuation Fund (Nasfund) has appointed Anne Wilson as Chief Officer Members Services.

***

Coca-Coca Amatil has announced Greg Barnes as the new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He replaces Martyn Roberts.

***

Story continues after advertisment...

Angelyn Paranda is the new Acting Director for the Legal Training Institute. The National Executive Council has made the appointment for three months.

***

Ok Tedi Mining has announced the appointment of Musje Werror as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer effective 1 June.

Werror replaces Peter Graham, who will assume the role of Chairman and Acting Managing Director at Kumul Minerals Holdings.