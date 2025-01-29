People moves: BSP, Pacific Trade Invest Australia, K92 Mining

New CFO for BSP, new Trade Commissioner for Pacific Trade Invest Australia, key management changes for K92 Mining.
Tim Martin is starting a new position as Trade Commissioner at Pacific Trade Invest Australia.
***
BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) has appointed Glen Skarott as Group Chief Financial Officer.
It also made the following changes to leadership positions:
- Ben Wavell-Smith has been appointed Group Chief Risk Officer.
- Jonathan Harvey has been appointed Group Executive, People & Culture.
- Peter Komon has been appointed Head of Retail Branch Operations.
- Esther Usurup-Harou has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of People and Culture PNG.
***
K92 Mining has made several changes to key leadership positions:
- Heidi Grobler has been promoted to Vice President – Human Resources
- Stanley Komunt joins as General Manager, External Affairs designate
- Andrew Kohler has been promoted to Interim Vice President – Exploration
