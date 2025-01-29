People moves: BSP, Pacific Trade Invest Australia, K92 Mining

Tim Martin is starting a new position as Trade Commissioner at Pacific Trade Invest Australia.

***

BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) has appointed Glen Skarott as Group Chief Financial Officer.

It also made the following changes to leadership positions:

Ben Wavell-Smith has been appointed Group Chief Risk Officer.

Jonathan Harvey has been appointed Group Executive, People & Culture.

Peter Komon has been appointed Head of Retail Branch Operations.

Esther Usurup-Harou has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of People and Culture PNG.

***

K92 Mining has made several changes to key leadership positions: