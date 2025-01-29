Home  »  News  »  People moves  »  People moves: BSP, Pacific Trade Invest Australia, K92 Mining
People moves: BSP, Pacific Trade Invest Australia, K92 Mining

30 Jan 2025

New CFO for BSP, new Trade Commissioner for Pacific Trade Invest Australia, key management changes for K92 Mining.

Tim Martin is starting a new position as Trade Commissioner at Pacific Trade Invest Australia

BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) has appointed Glen Skarott as Group Chief Financial Officer.

It also made the following changes to leadership positions:

  • Ben Wavell-Smith has been appointed Group Chief Risk Officer.
  • Jonathan Harvey has been appointed Group Executive, People & Culture.
  • Peter Komon has been appointed Head of Retail Branch Operations.
  • Esther Usurup-Harou has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of People and Culture PNG.

K92 Mining has made several changes to key leadership positions:

  • Heidi Grobler has been promoted to Vice President – Human Resources
  • Stanley Komunt joins as General Manager, External Affairs designate
  • Andrew Kohler has been promoted to Interim Vice President – Exploration

