People moves: National Executive Council

Papua New Guinea’s new National Executive Council, or Cabinet, has now been sworn in. Here are the newly appointed ministers.

Yesterday at Parliament the newly formed Cabinet was announced. The only ministry yet to be announced is Bougainville Affairs.

The ministers are:

Prime Minister and Minister for Planning – James Marape

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Lands and Physical Planning and Urbanisation – John Rosso

Minister for State Enterprises – William Duma

Minister for Treasury – Ian Ling-Stuckey

Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs – Soroi Eoe

Minister for Finance and Implementation – Rainbo Paita

Minister for International Trade and Investment – Richard Maru

Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology and Sports – Don Polye

Minister for Works and Highway – Solan Mirisim

Minister for Justice and Attorney General – Pila Niningi

Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation – Walter Schnaubelt

Minister for Petroleum & Energy – Kerenga Kua

Minister for Education – Jimmy Uguro

Minister for Public Service – Joe Sungi

Minister for Forestry – Salio Waipo

Minister for Commerce & Industry – Henry Amuli

Minister for Defence – Win Daki

Minister for Health – Dr Lino Tom

Minister for Community, Development, Religion and Youth – Jason Peter

Minister for Information and Communication Technology – Timothy Masiu

Minister for Internal Security – Peter Tsiamalili Jr

Minister for Fisheries & Marine Resources – Jelta Wong

Minister for Housing – Kobby Bomareo

Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture – Isi Henry Leonard

Minister for Agriculture – Aiye Tambua

Minister for Livestock – Sekie Agisa

Minister for Oil Palm – Francis Maneke

Minister for Coffee – Joe Kuli

Minister for Labour & Immigration – Bryan Kramer

Minister for Mining – Ano Pala

Minister for Environment, Conservation & Climate Change – Simon Kilepa