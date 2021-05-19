People moves: Chinese Embassy, Qantas, Oil Search, Bougainville, PNG Institute of Directors

by

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Papua New Guinea gets a new head, Qantas welcomes new Regional Manager, Oil Search appointment for the PNG Orchids, Autonomous Region of Bougainville names key post-referendum figure, and new Fellow inducted into the Institute of Directors.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Port Moresby has appointed Zen Fanhua as its new Ambassador in Papua New Guinea. He takes over from Xue Bing.

***

Australian airline Qantas has appointed Anthony Penney as Regional Manager Queensland, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

***

Okaro Yoki, Government Affairs Advisor at Oil Search, has become the new Chairperson of the Oil Search PNG Orchids Board. She takes over from Ruth Waram, who was the inaugural Chair.

***

Peter Tsiamalili Jr has been appointed as Vice-President for Bougainville Affairs. Tsiamalili is the Regional Member for Bougainville.

***

The PNG Institute of Directors has elected Ian Tarutia, CEO of Nasfund, as Fellow of the Institute.