Two executives join the City Pharmacy Limited Board, new Strategy and Transformation Senior Manager at PwC Papua New Guinea, and Vodafone PNG appoints Government Affairs Manager.

Stephanie Copus Campbell and Eddie Ruha have been welcomed as Independent Directors to the City Pharmacy Limited Board effective 25 July. The company also announced that Board member Mary John presented her resignation.

Jericah Regado has joined as Strategy and Transformation Senior Manager at PwC Papua New Guinea.

Vodafone PNG has announced Festus Maiginap as its new Government Affairs Manager.