People moves: Coca-Cola Amatil, National Procurement Commission

Coca-Cola Amatil announces executive changes and the National Procurement Commission welcomes a Provincial Procurement Committee.

Coca-Cola Amatil has announced that Jorge Escudero will join the company in April as Vice-President – Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. He will transition to President & Managing Director – Indonesia & PNG in July. Escudero will take over from Kadir Gunduz, who will depart CCA in July.

The members of the Provincial Procurement Committee were sworn in last week in Port Moresby. They are:

Provincial Administrator, Dr Clement Malau

Provincial Financial Manager, Justin Mateos

Provincial Works Manager, Benjamin Haiken

Provincial Planner Tom Fandim