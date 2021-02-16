People moves: Coca-Cola Amatil, National Procurement Commission

Coca-Cola Amatil announces executive changes and the National Procurement Commission welcomes a Provincial Procurement Committee.
Coca-Cola Amatil has announced that Jorge Escudero will join the company in April as Vice-President – Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. He will transition to President & Managing Director – Indonesia & PNG in July. Escudero will take over from Kadir Gunduz, who will depart CCA in July.
***
The members of the Provincial Procurement Committee were sworn in last week in Port Moresby. They are:
- Provincial Administrator, Dr Clement Malau
- Provincial Financial Manager, Justin Mateos
- Provincial Works Manager, Benjamin Haiken
- Provincial Planner Tom Fandim
