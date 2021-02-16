Home  »  News  »  People moves: Coca-Cola Amatil, National Procurement Commission
Category header

People moves: Coca-Cola Amatil, National Procurement Commission

Welcome,

17 Feb 2021 by Leave a Comment

Coca-Cola Amatil announces executive changes and the National Procurement Commission welcomes a Provincial Procurement Committee.

Coca-Cola Amatil has announced that Jorge Escudero will join the company in April as Vice-President – Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. He will transition to President & Managing Director –  Indonesia & PNG in July. Escudero will take over from Kadir Gunduz, who will depart CCA in July.

***

The members of the Provincial Procurement Committee were sworn in last week in Port Moresby. They are:

  • Provincial Administrator, Dr Clement Malau
  • Provincial Financial Manager, Justin Mateos
  • Provincial Works Manager, Benjamin Haiken
  • Provincial Planner Tom Fandim

Story continues after advertisment...
Filed Under: News, People moves Tagged With: ,

Leave a Reply