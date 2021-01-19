People moves: Kumul Consolidated Holdings, Commonwealth Secretariat

by

New Chair for Kumul Consolidated Holdings, Commonwealth Secretariat welcomes a new Chair.

Prime Minister James Marape has announced the appointment of Professor David Kavanamur to the position of Chairman of Kumul Consolidated Holdings. Kavanamur replaces Peter Aitsi, who resigned last month.

Winnie Kiap, High Commissioner of PNG to the United Kingdom, has become the new Chair of the Commonwealth Secretariat Board of Governors. She takes over from Yamina Karitanyi, High Commissioner of Rwanda to the United Kingdom.