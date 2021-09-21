People moves: Credit Corp, Mayur Resources

by

Credit Corporation announces changes to its team and Mayur Resources welcomes two board Directors.

Credit Corporation Interim Chief Executive Officer, Danny Robinson, has been confirmed as the company’s CEO. He became Interim CEO in February this year, when Peter Aitsi left the company.

Anneka Linge has been appointed as General Counsel and Company Secretary. Prior to joining Credit Corp, Linge was Legal Counsel and Company Secretary at Paradise Company.

***

Two Non-executive Directors have joined the board of Mayur Resources: Charles Fear (Non-Executive Chairman) and Chris Indermaur (Non-Executive Director). They join as the company continues to develop its projects in PNG.

Fear takes over from Frank Terranova, who has been acting as Chairman while a replacement for Rob Neale was found. Terranova is retiring from the Mayur Board as a Non-Executive Director to focus on his role as Chairman of Canadian public company Adyton Resources.