People moves: Credit Corporation, Asian Development Bank

Andre De Bakhapouve has been announced as the new Group Chief Risk Officer at Credit Corporation (PNG) Limited. He previously served as Chief Risk Officer, APAC for Wells Fargo Bank.

The Asian Development Bank has appointed Warren Evans as Special Senior Adviser (Climate Change), Office of the President. He has over 40 years’ sustainable development and climate change experience and will drive the ADB’s ‘strong commitment to action’ to climate change.