People moves: Credit Corporation, PNG Air

New Chief Financial Officer at Credit Corporation announced and changes at PNG Air.

Rei Vagi has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer at Credit Corporation. She takes over from Jeff Undah, who left the company on 21 February.

PNG Air has confirmed Nisaal Jai as Chief Financial Officer, after acting on the position since May 2020. He will continue to perform his duties as Company Secretary.

Nancy Nakikus is the company’s new Acting General Manager Operations, while John Tuinukuafe Hill has been announced as the airline’s General Manager Safety, Aviation Security and Risk.