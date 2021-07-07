People moves: Deloitte PNG, Credit Corp, Steamships, Coffee Industry Corporation

by

Deloitte PNG announces the names of two new partners, Credit Corp’s Chief Risk Officer bids adieu, changes to Steamships board and new board appointed for the Coffee Corporation Industry.

Debbie Oli and Sanchika Sutharshan have been appointed as Audit & Assurance Partner and Tax Partner respectively at Deloitte PNG. Oil is Deloitte‘s second PNG national partner; Sutharshan has been at Deloitte since 2012.

Credit Corporation PNG‘s Chief Risk Officer, Karen Mathers, has resigned. The company’s interim Chief Executive Officer has said that Credit Corp will announce the name of the new Chief Risk Officer soon.

John Dunlop, Gerea Aopi and Sir Michael Bromley have retired from the Steamships Board of Directors. The three former board members served Steamships for over 20 years.

The Coffee Industry Corporation has said goodbye to its board and sworn in 12 new members. They are: Patrick Komba, Mark Munnul, Jerry Kapka, Ellyson Ketauwo, Jack Kulam, John Are, John Inerehu, Benny Memeyoung, Wellington Sauni, Stephen Mombi, Agnes Martin and Martin Teine.