Digicel Fiji gets a new boss and P&0 Maritime Logistics welcomes a new Chief Executive.

Farid Mohammed has been announced as Digicel Fiji‘s new Chief Executive Officer. Mohammed is the first local to be appointed as CEO since the telco started operations in Fiji in 2008.

P&O Maritime Logistics (POML) has appointed Martin Helweg as its new CEO. Prior to the announcement, Helweg was in charge of POML’s global operations.