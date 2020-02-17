People moves: ExxonMobil, Digicel PNG Foundation

by

ExxonMobil announces a new Vice-President of Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary and Digicel PNG Foundation welcomes new members to its Board of Directors.

ExxonMobil‘s Board of Directors has elected Stephen Littleton as Vice-President of Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary, effective 15 March. Littleton started his career in Exxon in 1992 and is the current Vice-President of Downstream Business Services and Controller.

***

Michael Henao has been announced as the new Chairman of the Board at Digicel PNG Foundation. Digicel PNG Foundation also welcomed Helen Gegeyo (Head of HR), Brian Malone (Head of Regional Offices), Justin Hallett (Manager for Post-paid Solutions) and Eunice Gware (Advertising Manager – Lae) to the board.