People moves: ExxonMobil, NDB, NBPOL, Twinza, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pacific Community, Capital Insurance Group, Papua New Guinea Cocoa Board, Kumul Telikom Holdings

ExxonMobil announces executive changes, the National Development Bank names a new Chief Financial Officer, New Britain Palm Oil appoints new boss, Lae gets a new Australian Consul-General, Pacific Community welcomes a Deputy Director-General Operations and Integration, Capital Insurance Group names Chief Operating Officer, new head for Papua New Guinea Cocoa Board and announcement at Kumul Telikom Holdings.

The oil and gas giant ExxonMobil has appointed Peter Larden as Managing Director of ExxonMobil Papua New Guinea. Prior to this role, Larden was President of ExxonMobil Canada.

Andrew Barry, current Managing Director of ExxonMobil PNG, will now serve as Vice-President of Global LNG Marketing for ExxonMobil in Singapore.

Johnson Pundari has been named the new Chairman of Kumul Telikom Holdings.

Vicky Vene has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer of the National Development Bank (NDB). Previously she held the role of Financial Controller.

New Britain Palm Oil (NBPOL) has named Mohammed Azlan Shah as Chief Executive Officer. He takes over from Jamie Graham.

Twinza Oil has appointed Erick Kowa to its Board as Non-Executive Director, effective 1 February. Kowa moves from his role of Gas Project Development Manager, where he co-lead the Twinza negotiating team for the Pasca A Gas Agreement.

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne, has announced Mark Foxe as Australia’s next Consul-General in Lae. He replaces outgoing Consul-General Paul Murphy.

The Capital Insurance Group of companies has welcomed Jeremy Norton as Chief Operating Officer. He previously held the role of Regional General Manager for Tower Insurance Pacific.

Peter Tsiamalili Jnr has been appointed Chairman of the PNG Cocoa Board.

Cameron Diver has been elected as Deputy Director-General Operations and Integration at the Pacific Community (SPC), based in Noumea.