People moves: ExxonMobil PNG, National Executive Council, Kina Asset Management

ExxonMobil announces key changes to its management team, the Minister for Foreign Affairs steps down, and Kina Asset Management appoints Acting Chairman.

Tera Shandro has been promoted to Chairperson and Managing Director (MD) at ExxonMobil PNG. She takes over from outgoing Chairperson and MD, Peter Larden. Prior to this appointment, Shandro was Senior Opportunity Evaluation Advisor to the ExxonMobil CEO & Management Committee at ExxonMobil PNG.

Larden will now be based at ExxonMobil‘s Global Head Office in Texas, US, in the role of Senior Upstream & Low Carbon Solutions Advisor to the ExxonMobil Corporation CEO & Management Committee.

Prime Minister Marape has announced that he will take over the Ministry for Foreign Affairs after Justin Tkatchencko stepped aside amidst concerns about his trip to London.

Following the passing of Sir Rabbie Namaliu, the board of Kina Asset Management Limited has elected Syd Yates as its Acting Chairman. In a PNGX market announcement, KAML said that the Board is ‘in the process of appointment of a new director’.