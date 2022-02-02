People moves: Fortescue Future Industries, new Climate Envoy, Black Swan, Nambawan Super

by

Chief Technology Officer joins Fortescue Future Industries, first Envoy for Climate and Environment, Black Swan introduces new General Manager, and Nambawan welcomes two independent directors.

Stan Knez has been appointed Chief Technology Officer at Fortescue Future Industries. Prior to joining Fortescue, Knez was Chief Executive Office at Technip Energies.

***

Ruel Yamuna has been announced as Papua New Guinea’s first Envoy for Climate and Environment. Yamuna is the former Managing Director of the Climate Change and Development Authority.

***

Black Swan International has welcomed Shane Harden as the new General Manager. Shane takes over from Brent Thomson.

***

Michael Uiari and Dr Thomas Webster have been appointed Independent Trustee Directors of the Nambawan Super Limited Board. Uiari brings over 20 years’ experience in the oil and gas, mining and electricity sectors in PNG; and Dr Webster has experienced in government liaison at both political and bureaucratic levels, property and customary land development issues, amongst other skills.